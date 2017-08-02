Training with America's militias
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots more
A tattoo reads "We the People" as members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. In themore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. Morrismore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. One pamore
Targets stand in a field where members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drilmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. Joseph Santoro, a retired Umore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias camp during III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercismore
Storm clouds approach during the Field Training Exercise. Referring to the armed takeover of a wildlife centermore
A member of self-described patriot groups and militias prepares to shoot a .50 caliber rifle. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore
Chaplain Ed Bowman holds a camouflage Bible as he leads members of self-described patriot groups and militias more
Many members of self-described patriot groups and militias wore patches during the Field Training Exercise. REmore
Magnets for sale. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through stowing away their camp. REUTERS/Jim Urquharmore
A participant prepares ammunition. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of self-described patriot groups and militias prepares to shoot a .50 caliber rifle. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias prepare to run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urqumore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias gather for III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercisemore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias gather for III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercisemore
Chaplain Ed Bowman leads members of self-described patriot groups and militias in a religious service. REUTERSmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias walk with their rifles through camp. REUTERS/Jim Urquharmore
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias walk to the shooting range. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Storm clouds rotate above the Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
次のスライドショー
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
Prince Philip's final solo appearance
Britain's Prince Philip bows out of public life with a final solo appearance at an official event at Buckingham Palace.
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the past month.
Sumo kids
The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
その他のスライドショー
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.