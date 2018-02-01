Travel chaos in China
Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Femore
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush bmore
People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year,more
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travmore
Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rushmore
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival more
Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Springmore
Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New more
A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins more
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rumore
Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begimore
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu promore
Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins amore
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu promore
次のスライドショー
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
India's Republic Day celebrations
India shows off its military and cultural might in annual parades that mark the enactment of its constitution during Republic Day celebrations
その他のスライドショー
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Father of victims lunges at Nassar
The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Super Bowl championship rings
Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.