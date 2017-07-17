エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 17日 23:10 JST

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
