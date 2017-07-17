Trump golf course hosts Women's Open
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump Namore
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lammore
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamamore
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettemore
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Temore
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrivemore
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA more
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Spmore
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Smore
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
次のスライドショー
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.
Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming...
Home Run Derby
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who leads the majors in homers, won the Home Run Derby by beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.