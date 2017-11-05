エディション:
写真 | 2017年 11月 6日

Trump in Asia

President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump puts on a U.S. Pacific Air Forces bomber jacket before delivering remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base in Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump puts on a U.S. Pacific Air Forces bomber jacket before delivering remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base in Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump greets members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump greets members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Melania Trump and Akie Abe pose for photo at Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/David Mareuil/Pool

2017年 11月 5日
Melania Trump and Akie Abe pose for photo at Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/David Mareuil/Pool
President Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police officers hold people inside shops as President Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and their wives eat dinner nearby at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
Police officers hold people inside shops as President Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and their wives eat dinner nearby at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet people as they play a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet people as they play a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Melania Trump poses with Japan's first lady Akie Abe, alongside Ama divers, during their visit to the Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/Katsumi Kasahara/Pool

2017年 11月 5日
Melania Trump poses with Japan's first lady Akie Abe, alongside Ama divers, during their visit to the Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/Katsumi Kasahara/Pool
President Trump delivers remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump delivers remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump departs after a round of golf with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump departs after a round of golf with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump holds a hat he and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump holds a hat he and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and his wife Melania depart after a dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at a restaurant in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump and his wife Melania depart after a dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at a restaurant in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Trump concludes remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump concludes remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to reporters after they signed hats. REUTERS/Frank Robichon/Pool

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to reporters after they signed hats. REUTERS/Frank Robichon/Pool
President Trump is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at U.S. Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at U.S. Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump flies via Marine One helicopter over the Tokyo suburbs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 11月 5日
President Trump flies via Marine One helicopter over the Tokyo suburbs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
