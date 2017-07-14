エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 14日 21:22 JST

Trump in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on thmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 34
First lady Melania Trump and President Trump attend the annual Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool

First lady Melania Trump and President Trump attend the annual Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Christophmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
First lady Melania Trump and President Trump attend the annual Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool
Close
2 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 34
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 34
President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Senate speaker Gerard Larcher. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump, Frenmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Senate speaker Gerard Larcher. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 34
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Frenmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 34
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose at their table at the Jules Verne restaurant for a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose at their table at the Jules Verne restaurant for a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 34
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose at the Jules Verne restaurant before a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose at the Jules Verne restaurant before a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump react as they attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump react as they attend a joint news conference at the Elysemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump react as they attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shake hands as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shake hands as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shake hands as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speak as they leave Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speak as they leave Les Invalides musmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speak as they leave Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Close
14 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump review troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump review troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump review troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 34
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte�s Tomb at Les Invalides in Paris, France July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte�s Tomb at Les Invalides in Paris, France July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
Close
16 / 34
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, waves as she stands with first lady Melania Trump after a boat tour on the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, waves as she stands with first lady Melania Trump after a bomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, waves as she stands with first lady Melania Trump after a boat tour on the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
17 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a wmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melaniamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) wmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
20 / 34
A security guard clears the way as French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump leave the courtyard after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A security guard clears the way as French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump leave the more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
A security guard clears the way as French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump leave the courtyard after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with President Donald Trump and first lady Melaniamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
22 / 34
The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump arrives at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump arrives at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump arrives at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
23 / 34
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming cermore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
24 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump listen to national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump listen to national anthems during a welcoming ceremore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump listen to national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
25 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron greets President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron greets President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron greets President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
26 / 34
Security escort the boat transporting Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during a boat tour on the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Security escort the boat transporting Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, and U.S. First Lady Memore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Security escort the boat transporting Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during a boat tour on the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
27 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte wait at the Invalides museum in Paris before a welcoming ceremony and visit by the U.S. President Trump and the First lady. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte wait at the Invalides museum in Paris before a welcominmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte wait at the Invalides museum in Paris before a welcoming ceremony and visit by the U.S. President Trump and the First lady. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
28 / 34
First lady Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

First lady Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
First lady Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
29 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melaniamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
30 / 34
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
31 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palacmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
32 / 34
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palacmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
33 / 34
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte�s Tomb at Les Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron tour Napoleon Bonaparte�s Tomb at Les Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool
Close
34 / 34
もう一度見る
次を見る
Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

次のスライドショー

Islamic State's weapons of war

Islamic State's weapons of war

Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.

2017年 07月 14日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 07月 14日
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling...

2017年 07月 14日
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption

Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption

Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced...

2017年 07月 14日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング