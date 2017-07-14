Trump in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on thmore
First lady Melania Trump and President Trump attend the annual Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Christophmore
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
President Trump and First lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump, Frenmore
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. Rmore
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Frenmore
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose amore
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump and First lady Melania Trump pose amore
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump react as they attend a joint news conference at the Elysemore
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shake hands as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Pmore
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speak as they leave Les Invalides musmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump review troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Imore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Mmore
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, waves as she stands with first lady Melania Trump after a bomore
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a wmore
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melaniamore
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) wmore
A security guard clears the way as French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump leave the more
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pose with President Donald Trump and first lady Melaniamore
The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump arrives at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pmore
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcoming cermore
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump listen to national anthems during a welcoming ceremore
French President Emmanuel Macron greets President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris. REUTERS/Michemore
Security escort the boat transporting Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Macron, and U.S. First Lady Memore
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte wait at the Invalides museum in Paris before a welcominmore
First lady Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melaniamore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris. REmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palacmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palacmore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Mmore
