2017年 06月 27日

Trump meets Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 6月 27日
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump smiles during a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump smiles during a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks flanked by (L-R) Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump speaks flanked by (L-R) Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump walks up the West Wing colonnade with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump walks up the West Wing colonnade with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Indian delegation during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2017年 6月 27日
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Indian delegation during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks up the West Wing colonnade to greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 6月 27日
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks up the West Wing colonnade to greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
