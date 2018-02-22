Trump meets with shooting survivors
Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting mother Melissa Blank (L) and surviving students Jonathan Blank...more
Nicole Hockley, mother of a slain Sandy Hook Elementary School student, attends a listening session hosted by...more
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank receives a hug from Sandy Hook...more
President Donald Trump, seated with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving student Julia...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, with his sons, talks about the death of his...more
President Donald Trump departs after a listening session with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samuel Zeif gestures a "zero" and says that he believes Australia...more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack discusses the death of his daughter Meadow in the...more
President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer with participants. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samuel Zeif cries after his remarks to President Donald Trump....more
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, with his sons, talks about the death of his...more
Sandy Hook parent Mark Barden holds a photo of his deceased son Daniel, a victim of the Sandy Hook School...more
Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank...more
President Donald Trump begins a listening session to discuss school safety and shootings. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
