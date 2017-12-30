エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 12月 30日 09:17 JST

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for church service at The Church of Bethesda-By-The sea in Palm Beach, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
President Donald Trump participates in a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at Mar-a-Lago estate, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 24日 Sunday
President Donald Trump greets members of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue squads at one of their stations, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and his wife, White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump, walk together during a holiday vacation at Mar-a-Lago, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
President Donald Trump's corporate helicopter is displayed during his holiday vacation at Mar-a-Lago, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
Members of the media are seen at Mar-a-Lago estate after attending a Christmas Eve video teleconference between President Donald Trump and members of the military, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 24日 Sunday
President Donald Trump's motorcade of black SUV's delivers him to the Trump International Golf Club, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
President Donald Trump greets members of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue squads at one of their stations, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
A supporter of President Donald Trump stands on the side of a bridge as his motorcade passes on its way to Mar-a-Lago, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at West Palm Beach international airport, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 23日 Saturday
Supporters of President Donald Trump react as he arrives at West Palm Beach international airport, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 23日 Saturday
President Donald Trump holds a mini replica of Air Force One as he greets supporters during his arrival at West Palm Beach international airport, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 23日 Saturday
Tiffany Trump waits for her father President Donald Trump as they arrive at West Palm Beach international airport, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 23日 Saturday
