Trump's first year in office

President Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Liberty Ball in honour of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
President Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 Friday
President Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 Sunday
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 Friday
President Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as he participates in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
President Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as U.S. President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway attends as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 Tuesday
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
Without his protective glasses on, President Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing with first lady Melania and son Barron at the White House, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 8月 22日 Tuesday
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
President Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes when he released the photo via Twitter. Pictures clockwise from top L: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior advisor Steve Bannon, Senior advisor Stephen Miller, national security aide Michael Anton, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. The White House/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 8日 Saturday
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 Thursday
President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 Monday
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
President Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
President Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 Thursday
President Trump gathers with Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
President Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
Faith leaders place their hands on the shoulders of President Trump as he takes part in a prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 9月 2日 Saturday
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Trump before his departure to New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 Thursday
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Vice President Mike Pence touches a piece of hardware with a warning label "Do Not Touch" next to Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana during a tour of the Operations and Checkout Building in Florida, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2017年 11月 15日 Wednesday
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer looks at a photographer during the daily briefing at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach, in Washington November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 Wednesday
President Trump poses for a photo as he and first lady Melania Trump help volunteers hand out meals during a visit with flood survivors of Hurricane Harvey at a relief centre in Houston, Texas, September 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 Wednesday
On a misty morning, members of the White House press corps board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Las Vegas with President Trump October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 Saturday
President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
