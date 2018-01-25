Turin's Olympic village houses migrants

The symbol of the Olympics is seen on a glass door inside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in thmore

The symbol of the Olympics is seen on a glass door inside one of the four buildings occupied by migrants in the former Olympic village of Turin, Italy. The residents of one of Europe�s largest squats, some sleeping in stairwells and storage closets, hail from 28 African countries. Many are jobless or earn very little with sporadic work. Years after first landing in Italy, some cannot afford food, let alone rent. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

