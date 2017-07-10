Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest
A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main oppmore
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally tomore
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Selvi greet people durinmore
Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks on the final stage of his 2more
People carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Parmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave national flagsmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk. REUTERS/Osmmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans durinmore
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks flanked by his supporters dmore
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore
A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader more
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nmore
A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's waves a flag durmore
People hold up their fists during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leamore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nmore
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictmore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans as hemore
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore
People wait for Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) asmore
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictmore
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leadmore
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu poses in front of a road simore
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rmore
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu greets his supporters as he walksmore
