Turkish forces push into Syria
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syrmore
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkimore
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, inmore
Turkish military armoured vehicles arrive at a border village near the town of Hassa in Hatay province, Turkeymore
Boys stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli inmore
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey. REUTmore
A building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, is seen in the Turkish border town of Kilis, Turkey. more
Riot police block the entrance of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office in order to prevent partymore
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey's military operation in Syria's Afrin regionmore
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter stands guard in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Men hold up the sign of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika, which was attacked by supporters of Turkish Presidenmore
Turkish soldiers are seen near the town of Hassa on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey. Camore
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter takes up position near Menagh, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on a truck leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osmanmore
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighters on trucks leave from a training camp in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsmore
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep provinmore
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse...
