Ukraine Pride faces protests
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18, 2017. Ukrainian politiciansmore
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. Some supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendemore
Anti-LGBT protesters burn a rainbow flag during the equality march in Kiev. Ukrainian authorities have increasmore
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. But critics say homophobic attitudes remain widespread. Six people more
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. The text on t-shirt reads "He's my family". REUTERS/Valemore
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. Sunday's march was a far cry from the violent clashes witnessed at more
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. "Sunny & well organised #KyivPride2017. Another step formore
A firecracker explodes near riot police. A day before the parade, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the Ukrainian Demore
Participant takes part in the equality march in Kiev. The city was embroiled in gay rights row this year as itmore
Riot police block anti-LGBT activists. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Participant take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-LGBT protesters stomp on a rainbow flag during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-LGBT protesters clash with riot police during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogyrenko
Riot police block an anti-LGBT protester. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
次のスライドショー
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the...
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision...
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.