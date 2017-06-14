Under the neon glow
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery amore
Third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey poses for a portrait. Owned by 43-year-old artist Marcus Bracmore
Neon signs that read 'Off Your Skulls', 'Back Street Love', 'Soho Revue Bar', 'Beer Girls Porn' and 'Statesidemore
Neon signs are seen at the entrance to God's Own Junkyard at dusk. "This is my neon emporium, my museum of ligmore
Neon bender Nick Ellwood heats glass tubes to bend them to shape as he makes neon artworks in God's Own Junkyamore
A triple distilled ball of mercury is seen in a glass tube as neon tubes are made in God's Own Junkyard workshmore
A newly design neon sign artwork is tested for colour on a bench in the workshop. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood blows into glass tubes to maintain their shape as he bends them. REUTERS/Russell Boycmore
The control panel for the pump that is used for creating the vacuum and filling glass tubes with the correct gmore
A newly bent section of neon tube is placed against the original design drawings. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood uses a pump to vacuum out neon tubes to remove impurities. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon artwork is exhibited in God's Own Junkyard gallery. Some of Bracey's works have appeared in films, includmore
A neon sign that reads 'Sweet Like Chocolate'. The earliest pieces in the showroom, often used for film shootsmore
A neon sign that reads 'Thrills'. Numerous sex shop signs can also be found, pieces made in the 1980s by Marcumore
A neon light that reads 'EATS'. Bracey recently sold a large God Save the Queen neon sign in front of a heart-more
Visitors look at the neon signs and artworks. Bracey, however, isn't ready to step away from his neon wonderlamore
A neon sign that reads 'I love you'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light in the shape of a gun. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'BOOM'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light in the shape of a motorcycle. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Jon Blake, curator of Gods Own Junkyard and family friend to third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey more
Neon signs that reads 'Box Office' and Crystal Pool'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Tourists pose for pictures. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Fetish'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'The Dogs Bollocks'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Beer, Girls, Porn' is reflected in an old Police Box. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People take pictures of neon signs and artworks. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Amour' (Love). REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A woman takes a picture of neon signs while sitting on a sofa. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People pose as they take pictures of each other. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
