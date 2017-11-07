UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey himore
People stand on the roof of their house along submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An amore
People ride boats past houses submerged by Typhoon Damrey in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnmore
People ride a boat along submerged houses in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits more
A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrmore
People travel on a boat along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi Anmore
Women wade along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. REmore
People sit on a boat at a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietmore
Japanese Bridge is seen along a flooded street in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey more
A man wades along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. Rmore
People ride a boat along a flooded by Typhoon Damrey street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Viemore
A man wades with a gas tank along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Homore
Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey more
A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoonmore
A woman wades along submerged by Typhoon Damrey houses in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam.more
