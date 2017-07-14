エディション:
Unlikely animal friendships

A leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania, in this handout picture taken July 11, 2017. The lioness, known locally as "Nosikitok", is well known to scientists as she is radio-collared and monitored by KopeLion, a Tanzanian conservation NGO supported by Panthera. Joop Van Der Linde/Panthera/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
A leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania, in this handout picture taken July 11, 2017. The lioness, known locally as "Nosikitok", is well known to scientists as she is radio-collared and monitored by KopeLion, a Tanzanian conservation NGO supported by Panthera. Joop Van Der Linde/Panthera/Handout via REUTERS
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2015年 7月 27日 Monday
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / 2006年 6月 30日 Friday
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / 2014年 7月 17日 Thursday
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 5月 3日 Friday
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / 2013年 2月 4日 Monday
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2012年 8月 11日 Saturday
A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / 2012年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2009年 2月 27日 Friday
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2008年 10月 25日 Saturday
One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet has been fed by the dog for some 40 days since its mother died soon after giving birth. The dog started feeding the piglet after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2007年 6月 29日 Friday
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet has been fed by the dog for some 40 days since its mother died soon after giving birth. The dog started feeding the piglet after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

Reuters / 2007年 6月 9日 Saturday
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 km (25 miles) from capital the Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals have since become attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for the last 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Reuters / 2007年 5月 10日 Thursday
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in the northwestern town of Patok in Albania, about 40 km (25 miles) from capital the Tirana, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals have since become attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for the last 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2007年 4月 9日 Monday
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2007年 3月 14日 Wednesday
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2006年 4月 2日 Sunday
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2006年 4月 2日 Sunday
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A one year-old baby Hippotamus gets close to his adopted mother a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park in Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
A one year-old baby Hippotamus gets close to his adopted mother a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park in Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray
