U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills
A U.S. Marine takes part in parachute drops during their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force, more
U.S. Marines ride on a CH-53E Super Stallion for parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marines take part in parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine takes part in parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine walks after a parachute drop. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marines members are seen during their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hmore
A U.S. Marine is seen at a bilateral coordination area during joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Fomore
U.S. Marines CH-53E Super Stallion takes off for parachute drops. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUmore
A member of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force uses binoculars. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUmore
A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine more
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-25 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defemore
U.S. Marine Corps members take part in their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Torumore
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-C2 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members take part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru more
U.S. Marine Corps (R) and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members take part in their joint exercise. REUTERS/Tmore
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUmore
A U.S. Marine Corps member (front) takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERmore
Members of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle take part in a joint exercise with Japan Groundmore
A member of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Groumore
次のスライドショー
Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence
America reacts after a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman.
Venezuela military's show of strength
Venezuela's defense minister, with dozens of battle-ready troops behind him, spoke out against a threat made by U.S. President Donald Trump of possible military...
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate...
その他のスライドショー
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Wildfires fanned by strong winds sweep through California, killing at least 29 people and destroying 3,500 homes and businesses.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil
Spaniards line the streets as unionists use a public holiday to demonstrate unity in the face of moves by Catalonia to declare independence.
Palestinian rivals sign unity deal
Hamas and Fatah sign a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma
Images from the island of Barbuda a month after Hurricane Irma.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.