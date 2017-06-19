エディション:
写真 | 2017年 06月 19日 20:55 JST

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. national flag is seen on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 Sunday
An injured crew member of the USS Fitzgerald is carried on a stretcher after arriving at the U. S. naval base in Yokosuka. Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
The damaged USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 Sunday
Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., from Elyria, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California. U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
The USS Fitzgerald. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat upon its arrival at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
