2017年 06月 21日

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of North London. REUTERS/James Cropper

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of North London. REUTERS/James Cropper
An armed police officer attends to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
An armed police officer attends to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Emergency services are seen near Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Ritvik Carvalho

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Emergency services are seen near Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Ritvik Carvalho
Police officers attend to the scene in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. Thomas Van Hulle/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Police officers attend to the scene in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. Thomas Van Hulle/via REUTERS
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/James Cropper

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/James Cropper
Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police forensic tent is seen close to where a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A police forensic tent is seen close to where a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police forensic officers in Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Police forensic officers in Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A white van is seen at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A white van is seen at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Forensic and police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Forensic and police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Debris and a forensic officers tent at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Debris and a forensic officers tent at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party and the local Member of Parliament, visits the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party and the local Member of Parliament, visits the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A forensic investigator at the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A forensic investigator at the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A general view of the Finsbury Park mosque in North London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
A general view of the Finsbury Park mosque in North London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
