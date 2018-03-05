Vanity Fair Oscar Party style
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Allison Janney with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Paulson (L) and Holland Taylor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emmanuelle Chriqui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
P. Diddy and Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marisa Tomei. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sam Rockwell holds his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor with Leslie Bibb. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Frances McDormand and Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Ratajkowski and new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Greta Gerwig poses with guests. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jared Leto jokes around with a friend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kobe Bryant holds his Oscar for Best Animated Short, with wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Donald Sutherland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Donald Glover. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party � Arrivals � Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 � Actress Mira Sorvino. ...more
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kumail Nanjiani with wife Emily Gordon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sof�a Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Constance Wu. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rashida Jones. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dylan McDermott with actress Maggie Q. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miles Teller and actress Keleigh Sperry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emma Watson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sara Foster and sister Erin Foster, comedy writer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tatiana Luter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Regina Hall. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olivia Wilde and husband Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kathryn Hahn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Megan Mullally and husband Nick Offerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Drake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jordan Peele with Best Original Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
