Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews attend the scene on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERSmore
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendamore
New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDmore
View of the scene on West Street in Manhattan, New York. TWITTER - MICHAEL MCKINNON via REUTERS
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brenmore
A damaged school bus is seen at the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Sobczak via REUTERS
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Investigators are near the Home Depot truck after multiple people were struck on a bike path, killing several more
Authorities are seen at a damaged school bus near the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Smore
A police dog checks out vehicles along the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhatmore
次のスライドショー
Dance demonstration
Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Rohingya in the rain
Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
その他のスライドショー
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.
Best of the World Series
Highlights from the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers force a Game 7 against the Houston Astros.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
Halloween night
Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Here comes Halloween
Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.
Dance demonstration
Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.