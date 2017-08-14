エディション:
Venezuela military's show of strength

Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference of Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017. With dozens of battle-ready troops behind him at an army base, including one soldier with a shoulder-fired missile launcher pointed skyward, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino warned in a televised address that the United States wants to steal Venezuela's oil reserves. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 8月 15日 Tuesday
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference of Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017. With dozens of battle-ready troops behind him at an army base, including one soldier with a shoulder-fired missile launcher pointed skyward, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino warned in a televised address that the United States wants to steal Venezuela's oil reserves. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) gestures as he poses for a group picture. Venezuela's opposition coalition on Sunday rejected foreign threats to the country, without specifically identifying Trump or the United States while criticizing Maduro's close relationship with Communist-run Cuba. Padrino criticized the opposition's position as ambivalent. "This is a time of reflection," Padrino said. "You are either a Venezuelan patriot, or pro-Yankee." REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) gestures as he poses for a group picture. Venezuela's opposition coalition on Sunday rejected foreign threats to the country, without specifically identifying Trump or the United States while criticizing Maduro's close relationship with Communist-run Cuba. Padrino criticized the opposition's position as ambivalent. "This is a time of reflection," Padrino said. "You are either a Venezuelan patriot, or pro-Yankee." REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A portrait of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is seen amid Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A portrait of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is seen amid Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez gestures during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez gestures during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) gestures during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (C) gestures during a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces await the start of a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces await the start of a news conference. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
