写真 | 2017年 08月 7日 23:25 JST

Venezuela quells attack on military base

A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing uprising in Valencia, Venezuela August 6, 2017. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 7日 Monday
A still image from video released by Operation David Carabobo purportedly shows a group of men dressed in military uniforms announcing uprising in Valencia, Venezuela August 6, 2017. Operation David Carabobo/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator tries to light fireworks during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of security forces stand beneath a sign with portraits of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, former President Hugo Chavez and Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar outside the 41 Brigada Blindada Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of security forces stand beneath a sign with portraits of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, former President Hugo Chavez and Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar outside the 41 Brigada Blindada Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators run and ride their motorcycles near Fuerte Paramacay military base during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators run and ride their motorcycles near Fuerte Paramacay military base during clashes with security forces in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators build a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators build a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of security forces stand guard during clashes with demonstrators near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of security forces stand guard during clashes with demonstrators near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator shows an injury during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator shows an injury during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Riot security forces use tear gas during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Riot security forces use tear gas during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Riot security forces patrol during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Riot security forces patrol during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators build barricades while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators build barricades while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator throws rocks during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator throws rocks during clashes with security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man passes near riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man passes near riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A motorcyclist passes through a barricade during protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A motorcyclist passes through a barricade during protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators confront security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators confront security forces near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade near Fuerte Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
