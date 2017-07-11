Venezuela's 100th day of protest
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally againstmore
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years inmore
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolasmore
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduromore
A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mmore
A demonstrator sets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest agmore
A demonstrator grabs a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally againstmore
Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more more
An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against more
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan Premore
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andrmore
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmmore
A demonstrator hurls a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmore
A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes atmore
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmmore
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan Premore
Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan Pmore
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than thmore
A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolamore
An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelanmore
An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally agamore
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nmore
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andrmore
