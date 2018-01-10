Venezuela's empty shelves
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bemore
Workers sit on empty shelves at the fruit and vegetables section in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marcomore
Police officers control the crowd as people line up to buy sugar, outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Mamore
A woman stands in front of partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Empty refrigerators are seen at the fish area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman selects lemons from partially empty shelves at the fruits and vegetables area in a supermarket in Caramore
A man walks past empty shelves at the bakery area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks past empty shelves at the fruits and vegetables area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marmore
Police officers stand guard outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Stacked shopping carts are seen next to empty refrigerators at the deli area at a supermarket in Caracas. Rmore
People walk past empty shelves at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman looks at a partially empty refrigerator in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man looks at an empty refrigerator in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man walks past an empty refrigerator at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Empty refrigerators are seen at the butchery area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An empty refrigerator is seen at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks past empty shelves at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks past an empty refrigerator at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
