Venezuela's symphony of protests
Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga plays the violin next to a pile of sand used by protesters to block the stmore
A girl plays the instrument during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolamore
A demonstrator stands in front of a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against President Nicolas Madumore
Opposition supporters play music while participating in an avenue blockade during a rally against President Nimore
A demonstrator plays a guitar during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas May 29, 201more
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Carmore
An opposition supporter plays the violin during clashes with riot police, during a rally against President Nicmore
Young musicians play music during a gathering to pay homage to victims of violence during the protest against more
Young musicians raise their violins during a gathering to pay homage to victims of violence during the protestmore
Musicians play instruments during a vigil in homage to victims of violence at past protests against Venezuela'more
A demonstrator plays the violin as others protect him while clashing with riot security forces during a rally more
Young musicians sing and play music during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracamore
Young musicians play music during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4,more
An opposition supporter plays the violin during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 18, 20more
Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga reacts during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government inmore
