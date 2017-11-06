エディション:
Victims of the Texas church shooting

Bryan Holcombe (L), an associate pastor of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs where the shooting took place, was killed in the gunfire. His wife, Karla (R) was also killed. Bryan and Karla�s son, Marc Daniel Holcombe, was also killed with his infant child, Noah Holcombe, who was just a year old. Family members Joe and Claryce Holcombe told the Washington Post they lost eight extended family members. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Bryan and Karla�s son, Marc Daniel Holcombe, was also killed with his infant child, Noah Holcombe, who was just a year old. Family members Joe and Claryce Holcombe told the Washington Post they lost eight extended family members.
Another son of Bryan and Karla, John Holcombe, survived, but his wife, Crystal Holcombe (pictured), who was eight months pregnant, died with her unborn child and three of her children - Emily, Megan and Greg. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Another son of Bryan and Karla, John Holcombe, survived, but his wife, Crystal Holcombe (pictured), who was eight months pregnant, died with her unborn child and three of her children - Emily, Megan and Greg.
Joann Ward (pictured) and her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, were among other victims of the mass shooting. Ward's uncle, John Alexander, wrote on Facebook that she was "such a wonderful mother whose whole life was her children and family." During the attack, Ward was "shielding [her] babies from the shooter," Vonda Greek Smith, a friend of Ward�s, said on Facebook. Joann's 5-year-old son Ryland Ward was shot four times in the attack and flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio where he underwent surgery, according to the Dallas Morning News. Her 9-year-old daughter, Rihanna Ward, survived the attack. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Joann Ward (pictured) and her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, were among other victims of the mass shooting. Ward's uncle, John Alexander, wrote on Facebook that she was "such a wonderful mother whose whole life was her children and family." During the attack, Ward was "shielding [her] babies from the shooter," Vonda Greek Smith, a friend of Ward�s, said on Facebook. Joann's 5-year-old son Ryland Ward was shot four times in the attack and flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio where he underwent surgery, according to the Dallas Morning News. Her 9-year-old daughter, Rihanna Ward, survived the attack.
Richard Rodriguez. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Richard Rodriguez.
