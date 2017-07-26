エディション:
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2017年 7月 26日
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
