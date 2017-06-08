Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelamore
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured) as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch duringmore
Demonstrators attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, Jmore
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'more
Riot security forces clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government inmore
Volunteer members of a primary care response team attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'smore
Demonstrators ride on a truck during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's governmentmore
Riot security forces members clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's govermore
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'more
Demonstrators react to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
A demonstrator walks past a barricade during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelamore
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's govemore
A riot security forces member aims his weapon during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madmore
Demonstrators clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracamore
Demonstrators take cover during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Cmore
A riot security forces member holds a shield during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madumore
A demonstrator wears sunglasses of Venezuelan flag during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'more
次のスライドショー
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
London's Borough Market crime scene
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
London's Borough Market crime scene
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
Iran parliament attacked
Suicide bombers and gunmen attack Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.