Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured) as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured) as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Demonstrators attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Riot security forces clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteer members of a primary care response team attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Volunteer members of a primary care response team attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators ride on a truck during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Demonstrators ride on a truck during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces members clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Riot security forces members clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators react to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Demonstrators react to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator walks past a barricade during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A demonstrator walks past a barricade during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot security forces member aims his weapon during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A riot security forces member aims his weapon during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Demonstrators clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators take cover during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Demonstrators take cover during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A riot security forces member holds a shield during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A riot security forces member holds a shield during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator wears sunglasses of Venezuelan flag during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A demonstrator wears sunglasses of Venezuelan flag during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
