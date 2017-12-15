Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers
A Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt lies on the ground after being shot by Ismore
Israeli border policemen stand away while shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, nemore
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, nemore
A rescue worker shouts next to a Palestinian with a knife next to him after he was shot by Israeli border polimore
A Palestinian man with what looks like an explosive belt taken into an ambulance after he was shot by Israeli more
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian demonstrator Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, who according to medics was killed later duringmore
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decisimore
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest nmore
An Israeli border policeman fires a tear-gas canister during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, more
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 20more
Israeli forces stand on a road during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank citymore
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest nearmore
Israeli soldiers are seen at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on Gaza side, more
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest in more
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the bordemore
Palestinian demonstrators push a car during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city omore
A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the more
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 1more
A Palestinian demonstrator takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Ismore
Foreign activists hold flowers as they stand in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest in the West Bank cimore
Israeli troops are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus Decembmore
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest more
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 1more
Palestinian protesters are seen on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border during a demonstration, December 15more
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israelmore
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, Decemore
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, Decemore
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December more
次のスライドショー
Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on
Honduran security forces clash with protesters demanding a full recount of last month's contentious election that pitched the Central American nation into...
その他のスライドショー
Surfing giant waves in Portugal
The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave surfed in 2011.
Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on
Honduran security forces clash with protesters demanding a full recount of last month's contentious election that pitched the Central American nation into crisis.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.