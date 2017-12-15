エディション:
2017年 12月 16日

Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers

A Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt lies on the ground after being shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. Israeli troops shot dead four Palestinians and wounded 150 others with live fire on Friday, medical officials said, as protests over U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital entered a second week. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli border policemen stand away while shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 15, 2017. One of the dead was a man who Israeli police troopers said was shot after he stabbed a member of their unit. Reuters witnesses said the Palestinian held a knife and wore what looked like a bomb belt. A Palestinian medic who helped evacuate the man for treatment said the belt was fake. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 12月 15日
A rescue worker shouts next to a Palestinian with a knife next to him after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 12月 15日
A Palestinian man with what looks like an explosive belt taken into an ambulance after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 12月 15日
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian demonstrator Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, who according to medics was killed later during clashes with Israeli troops, gestures during a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. A military spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the wheelchair-bound protestor. Abu Thuraya, 29, was a regular at such demonstrations. In media interviews, he said he had lost both his legs in a 2008 Israeli missile strike in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2017年 12月 16日
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2017年 12月 15日
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2017年 12月 15日
An Israeli border policeman fires a tear-gas canister during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 12月 16日
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2017年 12月 16日
Israeli forces stand on a road during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2017年 12月 15日
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli soldiers are seen at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on Gaza side, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2017年 12月 15日
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

2017年 12月 15日
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2017年 12月 15日
Palestinian demonstrators push a car during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2017年 12月 15日
A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2017年 12月 15日
A Palestinian demonstrator takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2017年 12月 16日
Foreign activists hold flowers as they stand in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli troops are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2017年 12月 15日
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2017年 12月 15日
Palestinian protesters are seen on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border during a demonstration, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2017年 12月 15日
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2017年 12月 15日
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2017年 12月 15日
