写真 | 2018年 02月 13日 08:20 JST

War of the oranges

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
