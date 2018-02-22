Watching Black Panther

Wossen Ayele eats popcorn while wearing a Moroccan outfit and a Swahili cap as he awaits a screening of "Black...more

Wossen Ayele eats popcorn while wearing a Moroccan outfit and a Swahili cap as he awaits a screening of "Black Panther," hosted by the Grits & Gospel group, on the film's opening night at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

