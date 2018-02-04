Week in sports
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall as he tries to inbound the ball. Rob Kinnanmore
Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill (C) in action with Leeds Rhinos' Anthony Mullally (L) and Nathaniel Peteru. Acmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at themore
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott celebrates with team mates after scoring his first career NHL gomore
Hull FC's Fetuli Talanoa scores their fifth try and completes his hat trick against Huddersfield Giants. Acmore
Southampton's Maya Yoshida in action with Watford's Stefano Okaka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain's team poses with gold medals and the championship trophy at the European Handball Championships. REUmore
Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring their first goal against Huddersfield Town. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is upended by New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley after dunking. Wimore
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Nick Pope. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnmore
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Phil Bardsley. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Camore
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapomore
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action against West Bromwich. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ted Ligety from the U.S. in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Mairis Briedis of Latvia in action with Oleksandr Usyk of Ukrainem at the World Boxing Super Series. REUTERmore
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in action with Huddersfield Town�s Florent Hadergjonaj. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo lays up the ball up against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin. Brian Spurmore
igan Warriors' Oliver Gildart (C) in action with Salford Red Devils' Kris Welham (L) and Greg Johnson. Actimore
Tottenham's Ben Davies in action with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
