Week in sports
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships....more
Ireland�s Cian Healy in action versus Scotland in the Rugby Union Six Nations Championships....more
Lyon's Marcelo in action with CSKA Moscow�s Ahmed Musa during the Europa League Round of 16 First Leg....more
Marion Bartol hugs Serena Williams after their TieBreak Tens tennis match at Madison Square Garden in New...more
Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay at the IAAF World Indoor...more
AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Patrick Cutrone look dejected during their match against...more
Providence Friars guard Kyron Cartwright (24) draws an offensive foul on Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura...more
Hiraku Misawa of Japan at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Basel�s Mohamed Elyounoussi scores their first goal against Manchester City. Action Images via...more
Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the men's pole vault final during the IAAF World Championships....more
South Africa�s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia�s Steve Smith. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A biathlete is pictured with lights during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. ...more
Paris Saint-Germain's Tim Weah reacts against FC Metz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Paris Saint-Germain�s Marquinhos in action with Real Madrid�s Karim Benzema. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes during testing at the F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. ...more
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry while running with a flare during their...more
A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the...more
Tottenham's Son Heung-min in action with Juventus� Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini. Action Images via...more
Switzerland�s Marcel Hug and Britain's David Weir prepare for the start of the half marathon elite men's...more
An athlete soars during Gorilla Winter Jungle snowboarding and freestyle skiing festival at Shymbulak ski...more
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey in action with Lokomotiv Moscow�s Aleksei Miranchuk. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Britain's Mo Farah wins the half marathon elite men's race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew...more
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with a fan who has invaded the pitch. Action Images via Reuters/Peter...more
Masaharu Kumagai JPN prepares to enter the ice during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game between Korea...more
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Kell Brook celebrates after winning the fight against Sergey Rabchenko. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew...more
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Switzerland�s Manuela Schar wins the elite women's wheelchair race half marathon at The Big Half in London....more
Azerbaijan's Alexis Copello competes during the Men's Triple Jump final at the IAAF World Championships....more
Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. ...more
