エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 22日 03:25 JST

Week in sports

Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 20
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Petmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 20
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
3 / 20
Norway's team in action against Serbia at the EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Norway's team in action against Serbia at the EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Norway's team in action against Serbia at the EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 20
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Angelique Kerber of Germany serves against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 Thursday
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 20
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 Thursday
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
6 / 20
Nemanja Ilic of Serbia scores a goal against Iceland during the European Handball Championship preliminary round. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Nemanja Ilic of Serbia scores a goal against Iceland during the European Handball Championship preliminary roumore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Nemanja Ilic of Serbia scores a goal against Iceland during the European Handball Championship preliminary round. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
Wigan Athletic�s Dan Burn celebrates scoring their second goal against Bournemouth with Noel Hunt and team mates. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Wigan Athletic�s Dan Burn celebrates scoring their second goal against Bournemouth with Noel Hunt and team matmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 Thursday
Wigan Athletic�s Dan Burn celebrates scoring their second goal against Bournemouth with Noel Hunt and team mates. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
8 / 20
Alize Cornet of France reacts as she lies on the court during her match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Stringer

Alize Cornet of France reacts as she lies on the court during her match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at thmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
Alize Cornet of France reacts as she lies on the court during her match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
Thomas Dressen of Germany in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Thomas Dressen of Germany in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 20日 Saturday
Thomas Dressen of Germany in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
10 / 20
A torchbearer lights the Olympic torch of another torchbearer on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A torchbearer lights the Olympic torch of another torchbearer on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to tmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 Friday
A torchbearer lights the Olympic torch of another torchbearer on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
11 / 20
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 20日 Saturday
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 20
Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Stoke City's Joe Allen. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Stoke City's Joe Allen. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Stoke City's Joe Allen. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
13 / 20
Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 Thursday
Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 20
Gloucester Rugby's Tom Savage in action with Section Paloise's Daniel Ramsay during the Rugby Union's European Challenge Cup. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Gloucester Rugby's Tom Savage in action with Section Paloise's Daniel Ramsay during the Rugby Union's Europeanmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 20日 Saturday
Gloucester Rugby's Tom Savage in action with Section Paloise's Daniel Ramsay during the Rugby Union's European Challenge Cup. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
15 / 20
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2018年 1月 20日 Saturday
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 20
Charlotte Hornets forward Johnny O'Bryant III gets hit in the face and fouled by Washington Wizards forward Mike Scott. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets forward Johnny O'Bryant III gets hit in the face and fouled by Washington Wizards forward Mimore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Johnny O'Bryant III gets hit in the face and fouled by Washington Wizards forward Mike Scott. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thommore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 20
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler scores against Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during a shootout. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler scores against Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during a shootout. Camore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler scores against Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during a shootout. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs for the end zone and scores the winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs for the end zone and scores the winning touchdown against thmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs for the end zone and scores the winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Trump's first year in office

Trump's first year in office

次のスライドショー

Trump's first year in office

Trump's first year in office

Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

2018年 01月 20日
America divided over Trump

America divided over Trump

From supporters' rallies to Women's Marches, a look back at a year of polarized politics.

2018年 01月 20日
North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

2018年 01月 20日
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

2018年 01月 19日

その他のスライドショー

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.

Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

Gunmen in army uniforms stormed Kabul�s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night.

Trump's first year in office

Trump's first year in office

Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング