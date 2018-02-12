エディション:
Westminster Dog Show

Henry, a Pomeranian, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Henry, a Pomeranian, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Handler Addison Lancaster has her miniature American shepherd Pyro judged during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Hendrix, a bloodhound, waits to enter the competition ring. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman reads a book in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

AJ, a Beagle breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, U.S., February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Handlers wait to enter the competition ring during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuco, a Basenji, is held by its handler during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rembrandt, an old English sheepdog, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dogs look for a place to go to the bathroom in a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

JuJu, a French bulldog, arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dogs wait to cross the street outside the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Her Majesty Briee Bride Elizabeth, an imperial shih tzu, stands in the lobby after arriving at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

French bulldogs arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marbles, a Bedlington terrier, jogs at a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sapphire, a long-haired Chihuahua, has her portrait taken at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Leashes are sold at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A woman waits outside after attending the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

