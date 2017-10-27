When Hurricane Sandy struck
A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. REmore
Burnt houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York Citmore
An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood. REUTERS/Adrees Lmore
Streets damaged in Ortley Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland in the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Adreesmore
Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Mmore
People try to open their garage on the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucasmore
A gas station submerged in floodwaters near the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A still running water pipe floods the foundation of a home in Oakwood, Staten Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A new inlet that was cut across the barrier island of the New Jersey coastal town Mantoloking, just north of wmore
A beach club damaged in Ortley Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Houses surrounded by sand in near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricanemore
The skyline of lower Manhattan, as seen from Exchange Place, in darkness except for the Goldman Sachs buildingmore
Victor Ocasio pauses to catch his breath as he walks up a darkened stairwell to his 15th floor apartment in Nemore
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a flooded street in the Rockaways section of New York. REUTERS/Keimore
Eddie Liu uses a broom to clean up mud and water from extensive flooding in a laundromat in Coney Island. REUTmore
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
An NYPD officer jumps over a chasm in the boardwalk in the Brooklyn borough region of Belle Harbor. REUTERS/Lumore
A water slide hangs over the end of an amusement park's pier, partially destroyed, in Seaside Park, New Jerseymore
U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood in Queens. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, Queens. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Amy Neukom works to remove sand in her parents house in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jacmore
A woman weeps after learning that a neighbor presumed missing is okay while cleaning out her home in the New Dmore
A playground apparatus stands surrounded by water in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two women paddle-board down a flooded city street in Bethany Beach, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boats washed ashore piled next to a house near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The damaged boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks from a Red Cross emergency response vehicle after accepting a hot meal in Staten Island. REUTERSmore
A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island. REUTERS/more
Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand out of a pool in Queens borough region of the Rockmore
A woman covers her face in frustration while waiting for hours in line to get fuel outside at a gas station inmore
Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricamore
President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage in Brigantine, New Jersey. REUmore
Burnt houses surrounded by houses that survived in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens. REUTERS/NOAA
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of Sandy in the Belle Harbor sectiomore
Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged in Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the southmore
Christine Cina poses for a portrait in what is left of her house in Staten Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through Breezy Point. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
