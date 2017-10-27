エディション:
When Hurricane Sandy struck

A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2012年 11月 12日 Monday
Burnt houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 11月 1日 Thursday
Burnt houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 11月 13日 Tuesday
An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Streets damaged in Ortley Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office

Reuters / 2012年 11月 12日 Monday
Streets damaged in Ortley Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland in the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 11月 29日 Thursday
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland in the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 10月 31日 Wednesday
Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People try to open their garage on the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2012年 11月 1日 Thursday
People try to open their garage on the floodwaters in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 10月 31日 Wednesday
Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A gas station submerged in floodwaters near the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / 2012年 10月 30日 Tuesday
A gas station submerged in floodwaters near the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A still running water pipe floods the foundation of a home in Oakwood, Staten Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 11月 29日 Thursday
A still running water pipe floods the foundation of a home in Oakwood, Staten Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A new inlet that was cut across the barrier island of the New Jersey coastal town Mantoloking, just north of where Hurricane Sandy made landfall in Ocean County, New Jersey. The new inlet connects the Atlantic Ocean and the Jones Tide Pond. REUTERS/NOAA Remote Sensing Division

Reuters / 2012年 11月 4日 Sunday
A new inlet that was cut across the barrier island of the New Jersey coastal town Mantoloking, just north of where Hurricane Sandy made landfall in Ocean County, New Jersey. The new inlet connects the Atlantic Ocean and the Jones Tide Pond. REUTERS/NOAA Remote Sensing Division
A beach club damaged in Ortley Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2012年 11月 26日 Monday
A beach club damaged in Ortley Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Houses surrounded by sand in near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 11月 29日 Thursday
Houses surrounded by sand in near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The skyline of lower Manhattan, as seen from Exchange Place, in darkness except for the Goldman Sachs building after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2012年 10月 30日 Tuesday
The skyline of lower Manhattan, as seen from Exchange Place, in darkness except for the Goldman Sachs building after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Victor Ocasio pauses to catch his breath as he walks up a darkened stairwell to his 15th floor apartment in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing without power in the Queens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 11月 9日 Friday
Victor Ocasio pauses to catch his breath as he walks up a darkened stairwell to his 15th floor apartment in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing without power in the Queens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a flooded street in the Rockaways section of New York. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / 2012年 10月 31日 Wednesday
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a flooded street in the Rockaways section of New York. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Eddie Liu uses a broom to clean up mud and water from extensive flooding in a laundromat in Coney Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 11月 3日 Saturday
Eddie Liu uses a broom to clean up mud and water from extensive flooding in a laundromat in Coney Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / 2012年 10月 31日 Wednesday
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
An NYPD officer jumps over a chasm in the boardwalk in the Brooklyn borough region of Belle Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 11月 15日 Thursday
An NYPD officer jumps over a chasm in the boardwalk in the Brooklyn borough region of Belle Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A water slide hangs over the end of an amusement park's pier, partially destroyed, in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / 2012年 11月 1日 Thursday
A water slide hangs over the end of an amusement park's pier, partially destroyed, in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood in Queens. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 11月 13日 Tuesday
U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood in Queens. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, Queens. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 11月 1日 Thursday
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, Queens. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Amy Neukom works to remove sand in her parents house in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 11月 17日 Saturday
Amy Neukom works to remove sand in her parents house in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman weeps after learning that a neighbor presumed missing is okay while cleaning out her home in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 11月 2日 Friday
A woman weeps after learning that a neighbor presumed missing is okay while cleaning out her home in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A playground apparatus stands surrounded by water in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 10月 31日 Wednesday
A playground apparatus stands surrounded by water in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two women paddle-board down a flooded city street in Bethany Beach, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2012年 10月 31日 Wednesday
Two women paddle-board down a flooded city street in Bethany Beach, Delaware. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boats washed ashore piled next to a house near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / 2012年 11月 1日 Thursday
Boats washed ashore piled next to a house near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The damaged boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2012年 11月 12日 Monday
The damaged boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks from a Red Cross emergency response vehicle after accepting a hot meal in Staten Island. REUTERS/Talia Frenkel/American Red Cross

Reuters / 2012年 11月 9日 Friday
A woman walks from a Red Cross emergency response vehicle after accepting a hot meal in Staten Island. REUTERS/Talia Frenkel/American Red Cross
A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2013年 10月 28日 Monday
A sign hangs high on a telephone pole marking the waterline from Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand out of a pool in Queens borough region of the Rockaways. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2012年 11月 28日 Wednesday
Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand out of a pool in Queens borough region of the Rockaways. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman covers her face in frustration while waiting for hours in line to get fuel outside at a gas station in Queen. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 11月 2日 Friday
A woman covers her face in frustration while waiting for hours in line to get fuel outside at a gas station in Queen. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in Breezy Point. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / 2012年 11月 12日 Monday
Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in Breezy Point. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage in Brigantine, New Jersey. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2012年 11月 1日 Thursday
President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage in Brigantine, New Jersey. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Burnt houses surrounded by houses that survived in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens. REUTERS/NOAA

Reuters / 2012年 11月 8日 Thursday
Burnt houses surrounded by houses that survived in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens. REUTERS/NOAA
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2012年 11月 20日 Tuesday
An automobile is seen parked among homes damaged by a fire and the effects of Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged in Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2012年 11月 13日 Tuesday
Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged in Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the south side of Staten Island. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2012年 11月 13日 Tuesday
A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the south side of Staten Island. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Christine Cina poses for a portrait in what is left of her house in Staten Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2013年 10月 25日 Friday
Christine Cina poses for a portrait in what is left of her house in Staten Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through Breezy Point. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2012年 11月 13日 Tuesday
A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through Breezy Point. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
