Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya
A man walks past the entrance of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister tmore
A Myanmar policeman stands outside of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minismore
A man walks inside the camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare fomore
A Myanmar immigration official stands at the door of a building inside the camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welmore
People work inside a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for more
A man walks inside a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for more
People work inside a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for more
People work inside a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for more
A man walks past the entrance of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister tmore
A helicopter, with the members of an international advisory board on the crisis in Rakhine state, flies over amore
A Myanmar policeman stands outside of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minismore
次のスライドショー
Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans
Colombia evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its border town of Cucuta, highlighting growing unease over an influx...
Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns
A series of rocket attacks have struck Turkish border towns since the start of Turkey's military operations in Syria against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Turkey begins a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria's Afrin region, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into...
Gunmen storm Afghan aid office
Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.
その他のスライドショー
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Rio de Janeiro's drug war
Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to quell drug-related violence.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
North Korean athletes arrive in South
North Korea's ice hockey team arrives in South Korea to form a unified women's team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics.
Cloned creatures
A look at cloned animals through the years, from Dolly the sheep to Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua the long-tailed macaques.
Turin's Olympic village houses migrants
In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house 300 competitors at the 2006 Winter Olympics.