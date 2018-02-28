White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the Capitol after attending the House Intelligence...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (C) departs as she and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway...more
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends an official dinner thrown by Japan's Prime Minister...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks walks on the tarmac after the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos,...more
Trump's communication director Hope Hicks and Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn speak before observing a...more
(L-R) Then-White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief...more
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and White House director of strategic communications Hope Hicks walk...more
Senior White House staff member Hope Hicks points as President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks steps from Air Force One in Morristown as President Donald...more
White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks (C) and White House Director of Social Media Dan...more
President-elect Donald Trump greets campaign manager and senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway (C), and Campaign...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to his press secretary Hope Hicks as he tours the Flint...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's communications director Hope Hicks (L) crosses paths with...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to press secretary Hope Hicks on the golf course at his...more
Campaign communications director Hope Hicks departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at...more
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve...more
Hope Hicks, communication director for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is pictured following a...more
Hope Hicks, campaign communications director for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, looks at her...more
次のスライドショー
At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club
Teens practice clay target shooting at a gun range in Sunrise, Florida, just a dozen miles away from the scene of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas...
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.
Making an Oscar
The Academy Awards statuettes are shaped and plated in 24 carat gold.
その他のスライドショー
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
Mascots unveiled for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Mascot-loving Japan has two new characters to get excited about after two futuristic designs with pointy ears and chequered patterns were unveiled to promote the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club
Teens practice clay target shooting at a gun range in Sunrise, Florida, just a dozen miles away from the scene of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Havana's neon night lights
A Cuban artist restores the vintage signs of the cinemas, hotels and cabarets that lit up Havana's nightlife in its 1950s heyday.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.