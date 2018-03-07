White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns
President Donald Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the Capitol to meet...more
Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn arrives before a joint news conference of President Donald...more
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump talks with husband and fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner (C), and...more
Gary Cohn listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks to members of the Independent Community Bankers...more
Gary Cohn and national security adviser H.R. McMaster join White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders...more
National security adviser H.R. McMaster and Gary Cohn during the daily press briefing at the White House,...more
National Economic Director Gary Cohn (L) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin react to questions while...more
Trump's communication director Hope Hicks and Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn speak before observing a...more
White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn (R) talks with White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L) as they...more
National Economic Council director Gary Cohn (L) and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speak during a...more
President Donald Trump points to Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn as he greets the Ohio...more
Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn wipes his eye before observing a moment of silence in remembrance of those...more
President Donald Trump speaks as Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich (L) shakes hands with Gary...more
White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L), White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn (2nd L) and White...more
Chief economic advisor Gary Cohn (3rd R) and senior advisor Jared Kushner (2nd R) looks on as Lockheed Martin...more
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Director of the White House National Economic Council Gary Cohn chat...more
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn arrives just ahead of President Donald Trump's...more
President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner (L) and the head of the National Economic Council Gary...more
Director of the White House National Economic Council Gary Cohn arrives prior to President Donald Trump...more
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn checks his phone during an event commemorating the...more
