White House under renovation
The Oval Office of the White House sits emptied of all furniture, carpet and other decor during renovations atmore
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer wraps himself in tape as he takes pmore
Construction cranes are set up while President Donald Trump is away on vacation from the White House. REUTERS/more
Construction workers pull new rolls of carpet out of a truck to take them into the West Wing offices. REUTERS/more
Construction workers lay carpet on a ramp from the West Wing offices to the White House colonnade. REUTERS/Jimmore
A uniformed Secret Service officer stands guard at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourmore
Construction storage pods are staged along West Executive Drive beside the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The Oval Office of the White House is seen through a ventilation hole in temporary construction walls. REUTERSmore
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer jokingly checks the temperature on more
A thermometer is seen mounted just outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A U.S. National Park Service gardener carries plants from a truck for planting. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A U.S. National Park Service gardener works in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Construction materials and equipment are seen staged inside the historic Roosevelt Room in the West Wing. REUTmore
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer stands alone on West Executive Drivmore
A U.S. Secret Service officer (L) escorts members of the media from the Rose Garden into the Palm Room past comore
A U.S. Secret Service technical officer locks the door of the temporary construction wall around the Oval Offimore
CNN cameraman Peter Morris films at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer looks out the window into the Rose more
