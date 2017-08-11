エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 12日 02:20 JST

White House under renovation

The Oval Office of the White House sits emptied of all furniture, carpet and other decor during renovations at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The Oval Office of the White House sits emptied of all furniture, carpet and other decor during renovations atmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
The Oval Office of the White House sits emptied of all furniture, carpet and other decor during renovations at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 20
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer wraps himself in tape as he takes photos of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer wraps himself in tape as he takes pmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer wraps himself in tape as he takes photos of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 20
Construction cranes are set up while President Donald Trump is away on vacation from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Construction cranes are set up while President Donald Trump is away on vacation from the White House. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Construction cranes are set up while President Donald Trump is away on vacation from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 20
Construction workers pull new rolls of carpet out of a truck to take them into the West Wing offices. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Construction workers pull new rolls of carpet out of a truck to take them into the West Wing offices. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Construction workers pull new rolls of carpet out of a truck to take them into the West Wing offices. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 20
Construction workers lay carpet on a ramp from the West Wing offices to the White House colonnade. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Construction workers lay carpet on a ramp from the West Wing offices to the White House colonnade. REUTERS/Jimmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Construction workers lay carpet on a ramp from the West Wing offices to the White House colonnade. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
5 / 20
A uniformed Secret Service officer stands guard at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A uniformed Secret Service officer stands guard at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
A uniformed Secret Service officer stands guard at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
6 / 20
Construction storage pods are staged along West Executive Drive beside the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Construction storage pods are staged along West Executive Drive beside the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Construction storage pods are staged along West Executive Drive beside the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
7 / 20
The Oval Office of the White House is seen through a ventilation hole in temporary construction walls. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The Oval Office of the White House is seen through a ventilation hole in temporary construction walls. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
The Oval Office of the White House is seen through a ventilation hole in temporary construction walls. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 20
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 20
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Construction workers carry out their work. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 20
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer jokingly checks the temperature on a very old thermometer mounted outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer jokingly checks the temperature on more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer jokingly checks the temperature on a very old thermometer mounted outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
11 / 20
A thermometer is seen mounted just outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A thermometer is seen mounted just outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A thermometer is seen mounted just outside the windows of the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
12 / 20
A U.S. National Park Service gardener carries plants from a truck for planting. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A U.S. National Park Service gardener carries plants from a truck for planting. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A U.S. National Park Service gardener carries plants from a truck for planting. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 20
A U.S. National Park Service gardener works in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A U.S. National Park Service gardener works in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A U.S. National Park Service gardener works in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
14 / 20
Construction materials and equipment are seen staged inside the historic Roosevelt Room in the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Construction materials and equipment are seen staged inside the historic Roosevelt Room in the West Wing. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Construction materials and equipment are seen staged inside the historic Roosevelt Room in the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
15 / 20
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer stands alone on West Executive Drive outside the West Wing (rear). REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer stands alone on West Executive Drivmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer stands alone on West Executive Drive outside the West Wing (rear). REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
16 / 20
A U.S. Secret Service officer (L) escorts members of the media from the Rose Garden into the Palm Room past construction warning signs. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A U.S. Secret Service officer (L) escorts members of the media from the Rose Garden into the Palm Room past comore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A U.S. Secret Service officer (L) escorts members of the media from the Rose Garden into the Palm Room past construction warning signs. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
17 / 20
A U.S. Secret Service technical officer locks the door of the temporary construction wall around the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A U.S. Secret Service technical officer locks the door of the temporary construction wall around the Oval Offimore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
A U.S. Secret Service technical officer locks the door of the temporary construction wall around the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
18 / 20
CNN cameraman Peter Morris films at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

CNN cameraman Peter Morris films at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 8月 12日 Saturday
CNN cameraman Peter Morris films at the closed main entrance to the West Wing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
19 / 20
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer looks out the window into the Rose Garden with the White House colonnade behind him as he accompanies a media tour during renovations at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer looks out the window into the Rose more

Reuters / 2017年 8月 11日 Friday
Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer looks out the window into the Rose Garden with the White House colonnade behind him as he accompanies a media tour during renovations at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

次のスライドショー

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second...

2017年 08月 11日
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S....

2017年 08月 11日
Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

2017年 08月 11日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 08月 11日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング