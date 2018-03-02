Who has nukes?
According to data from December 2017 from the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has an estimated...more
The United States, which is reducing its inventory, has an estimated 6,600 nuclear warheads, with 1,650 of...more
France has a stable inventory of an estimated 300 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 280 are...more
China is thought to be increasing their warhead inventory, with about 270 strategic and tactical nuclear...more
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 weapons. The country is current reducing its stockpile, and...more
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 130-140 warheads, though none are thought to be...more
India is believed to have a total inventory of 120-130 warheads, not deployed but held in central storage,...more
Israel has an estimated stockpile of 80 warheads, none strategically deployed. It is believed the country has...more
North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests, as recently as September 2017. The country is estimated to have...more
次のスライドショー
Turkish forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
その他のスライドショー
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
Turkish forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Habanos in Havana
From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.