Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim more
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong. Yonhap via REUTmore
President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-Sook, President of the Presidium of the Supreme Peoplemore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming. REUTERS/Phil Noble
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Namore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong is handed a blanket. Yonhap via REUTERS
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea prepares to light the cauldron. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-Sook, Kim Yo-Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader more
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach speaks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pmore
