Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow
Khim Hang sits in her bedroom with a cow she believes is her reborn husband, in Kratie province, Cambodia. more
The 74-year-old woman has taken the calf under her wing, believing him to be the reincarnate of her husband Tomore
Looking out the window of the house. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
She is not the only one to hold this belief - so too do her seven children and her neighbors. Inside the woodemore
He lies in bed from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m., the family says, with the TV frequently on in the background to keep himore
Khim Hang in her bedroom. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
After a slow morning, it's time to leave the house, walk back down the stairs and either eat grass or drink himore
Relatives play with the cow. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Khim Hang says the new familial addition is here to stay, adding that her children had been instructed to lookmore
Khim Hang feeds the cow. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Relatives caress the cow. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
