エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 28日 01:30 JST

Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

A herd of endangered Przewalski's horses trot across the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in southwest Mongolia. A quarter-century-old project to repopulate the steppes of Mongolia with wild horses was kept alive as four animals made the long trip back to their ancestral home from Prague Zoo. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A herd of endangered Przewalski's horses trot across the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A herd of endangered Przewalski's horses trot across the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in southwest Mongolia. A quarter-century-old project to repopulate the steppes of Mongolia with wild horses was kept alive as four animals made the long trip back to their ancestral home from Prague Zoo. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
1 / 21
A Przewalski's horse peers out of a container on the way to Takhin Tal National Park in southwest Mongolia. Driven to extinction in their homeland in the 1960s, the Przewalski's horses survived in captivity before efforts began to re-introduce them to the arid desert and mountains along Mongolia's border with China. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Przewalski's horse peers out of a container on the way to Takhin Tal National Park in southwest Mongolia. Drmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A Przewalski's horse peers out of a container on the way to Takhin Tal National Park in southwest Mongolia. Driven to extinction in their homeland in the 1960s, the Przewalski's horses survived in captivity before efforts began to re-introduce them to the arid desert and mountains along Mongolia's border with China. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
2 / 21
A Przewalski's horse leaves its container after being released in Takhin Tal National Park. Zoos organised the first transport to Mongolia of the strong, stocky beasts in 1992. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Przewalski's horse leaves its container after being released in Takhin Tal National Park. Zoos organised themore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A Przewalski's horse leaves its container after being released in Takhin Tal National Park. Zoos organised the first transport to Mongolia of the strong, stocky beasts in 1992. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
3 / 21
Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. For the past decade, Prague Zoo has been the only one continuing that tradition and it holds the studbook of a species whose ancestors - unlike other free-roaming horses such as the wild mustangs of the United States - were never domesticated. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal Nationmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. For the past decade, Prague Zoo has been the only one continuing that tradition and it holds the studbook of a species whose ancestors - unlike other free-roaming horses such as the wild mustangs of the United States - were never domesticated. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
4 / 21
Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. The zoo completed its seventh transport last week, releasing four mares born in captivity in the Czech Republic, Germany and Denmark in the Gobi desert. They will spend the next year in an enclosed area to acclimatise before being freed. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near tmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. The zoo completed its seventh transport last week, releasing four mares born in captivity in the Czech Republic, Germany and Denmark in the Gobi desert. They will spend the next year in an enclosed area to acclimatise before being freed. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
5 / 21
Trucks carrying Przewalski's horses drive to Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area. Prague has released 27 horses in total and officials estimate around 190 are now back in the wild in the Gobi B park, where the most recent arrivals were sent. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Trucks carrying Przewalski's horses drive to Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Trucks carrying Przewalski's horses drive to Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area. Prague has released 27 horses in total and officials estimate around 190 are now back in the wild in the Gobi B park, where the most recent arrivals were sent. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
6 / 21
Mongolian workers unload containers containing Przewalski's horses in Takhin Tal National Park. "All the mares are looking very well, they are not hobbling, they are calm, eating hay and trying to test the taste of the new grass," Prague Zoo veterinarian Roman Vodicka said after making observations a few days after the release. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Mongolian workers unload containers containing Przewalski's horses in Takhin Tal National Park. "All the maresmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Mongolian workers unload containers containing Przewalski's horses in Takhin Tal National Park. "All the mares are looking very well, they are not hobbling, they are calm, eating hay and trying to test the taste of the new grass," Prague Zoo veterinarian Roman Vodicka said after making observations a few days after the release. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
7 / 21
The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in south-west Mongolia, June 23, 2017. Picture taken June 23, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park, part of themore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in south-west Mongolia, June 23, 2017. Picture taken June 23, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
8 / 21
Camels stand on a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Camels stand on a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Camels stand on a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
9 / 21
A veterinary doctor covers a tranquilized Przewalski's horse from a sun at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A veterinary doctor covers a tranquilized Przewalski's horse from a sun at the acclimatisation enclosure in thmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A veterinary doctor covers a tranquilized Przewalski's horse from a sun at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
10 / 21
A Przewalski's horse walks on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Przewalski's horse walks on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A Przewalski's horse walks on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
11 / 21
A veterinary doctor holds a tranquilized Przewalski's horse at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A veterinary doctor holds a tranquilized Przewalski's horse at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A veterinary doctor holds a tranquilized Przewalski's horse at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
12 / 21
Prague Zoo workers load a container with a Przewalski's horse into a Czech military airplane at Kbely Airport in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Prague Zoo workers load a container with a Przewalski's horse into a Czech military airplane at Kbely Airport more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Prague Zoo workers load a container with a Przewalski's horse into a Czech military airplane at Kbely Airport in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
13 / 21
A camel walks past a truck carrying Przewalski's horses on the way to Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A camel walks past a truck carrying Przewalski's horses on the way to Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A camel walks past a truck carrying Przewalski's horses on the way to Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
14 / 21
A Przewalski's horse stands at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Przewalski's horse stands at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal Natimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A Przewalski's horse stands at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
15 / 21
An endangered Przewalski's horse trots across the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

An endangered Przewalski's horse trots across the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
An endangered Przewalski's horse trots across the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
16 / 21
A camel walks on a hill near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A camel walks on a hill near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
A camel walks on a hill near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
17 / 21
Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal Nationmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
18 / 21
Camels stand in a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Camels stand in a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Camels stand in a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
19 / 21
The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/Davmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
20 / 21
Children ride their bikes at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Children ride their bikes at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Children ride their bikes at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 21
もう一度見る
次を見る
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

次のスライドショー

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

2017年 06月 23日
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

2017年 06月 23日
The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...

2017年 06月 22日
Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.

2017年 06月 21日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング