Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flames and smoke fill the sky above a burning hillside as tourists swim on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

