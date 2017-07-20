Wildfires rage across California
Grass burns in front of a home near along Wilburs Way during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lamore
A burnt vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flames from a gas line are seen amidst a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burned out vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Evacuees Jodi Roark of Bear Valley laughs at a joke to lighten the mood while resting in the parking lot at Simore
A group of evacuees from Mariposa gather in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst whmore
Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area. Bmore
A home stands amidst smoke from the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charred beverage bottles and cans are seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stemore
Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre. Mike Eliasmore
Bright flames are seen on a road in Mariposa County. Darin McKinney / @firelinemedia/ Instagram /via REUTERmore
With pink retardant in foreground, fire blows up on north side of the Merced River after authorities ordered emore
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill near the John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lamore
The Cal Fire Strike team leader holds a meeting at Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due tomore
A Cal Fire bulldozer makes a safety zone on Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Demore
Main street in Mariposa is Highway 140 after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Maripmore
A United States Forest Service firefighter keeps a close eye on flames during a back fire operation on the Whimore
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via more
A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santamore
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire more
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara Cmore
A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara. Mikmore
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, Californiamore
A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 201more
A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, Cmore
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon more
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handmore
United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittiemore
A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santmore
A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, Californiamore
The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, Cmore
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Davimore
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma more
Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Walmore
A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Rymore
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara Comore
A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, Julmore
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Mariamore
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, Califormore
