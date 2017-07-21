エディション:
Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte before boarding their plane in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 22日 Saturday
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte before boarding their plane in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/POOL
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk past helicopters at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, together with CEO Airbus Helicopters Wolfgang Schoder. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 22日 Saturday
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk past helicopters at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, together with CEO Airbus Helicopters Wolfgang Schoder. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/POOL
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge speaks to actor Alexandra Maria Lara (C) during a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge speaks to actor Alexandra Maria Lara (C) during a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Airbus A320 production in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Airbus A320 production in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/POOL
Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge boards a rowing boat as she and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge take part in a friendly competition between Cambridge and Heidelberg rowers on the Neckar river, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge boards a rowing boat as she and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge take part in a friendly competition between Cambridge and Heidelberg rowers on the Neckar river, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels during their visit to the market in the historic center of Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 Thursday
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels during their visit to the market in the historic center of Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle/POOL
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge conducts during a concert for children at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Christophe Gateau/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge conducts during a concert for children at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Christophe Gateau/POOL
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge coxes a boat during a competitive race between the twinned town of Cambridge and Heidelberg, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 Thursday
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge coxes a boat during a competitive race between the twinned town of Cambridge and Heidelberg, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge cox rowing boats for a friendly competition between Cambridge and Heidelberg rowers on the Neckar river, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge cox rowing boats for a friendly competition between Cambridge and Heidelberg rowers on the Neckar river, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the cancer research institute in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Marijan Murat/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 Thursday
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the cancer research institute in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Marijan Murat/POOL
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud at the 'Queen's Birthday Garten Party' in British ambassador's residence in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Jens Kalaene/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 Thursday
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud at the 'Queen's Birthday Garten Party' in British ambassador's residence in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Jens Kalaene/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets youngsters during a visit to the Strassenkinder charity, which supports disadvantaged young people in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 Thursday
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets youngsters during a visit to the Strassenkinder charity, which supports disadvantaged young people in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu
Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at the Warsaw Rising Museum in Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 Monday
Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at the Warsaw Rising Museum in Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 Monday
Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS
Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 Wednesday
Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL
