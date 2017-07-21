Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte before boarding their plane in Hamburg Finkenwemore
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Geormore
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge speaks to actor Alexandra Maria Lara (C) during a reception atmore
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Airbus A320 production in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany. REmore
Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge boards a rowing boat as she and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridgemore
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels dumore
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge conducts during a concert for children at the Elbphilharmonie in Hambumore
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germmore
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge coxes a boat during a competitive race between the twinned towmore
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge cox rowing boats for a friemore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the cancer research institutemore
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud at the 'Queen's Birthday Garten more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets youngsters during a visit to the Smore
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Dmore
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Holocaust Memore
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUmore
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin.more
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenbumore
Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata more
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrmore
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu
Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nmore
Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at more
Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kormore
Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL
次のスライドショー
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control...
Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site
Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry...
Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey
A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.
Strike paralyzes Venezuela
A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end...
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.