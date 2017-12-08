エディション:
写真 | 2017年 12月 9日

Winter is coming

A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日
A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland.

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming inmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Workers clear snow before the start of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Workers clear snow before the start of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa, Canada.

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日
Workers clear snow before the start of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region.

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany.

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium.

Reuters / 2017年 12月 3日
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany.

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pedestrian walks through the snow as he crosses the road during a snowfall in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A pedestrian walks through the snow as he crosses the road during a snowfall in Pitlochry, Scotland.

Reuters / 2017年 11月 24日
A pedestrian walks through the snow as he crosses the road during a snowfall in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A snowplough clears snow from the A9 road near Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A snowplough clears snow from the A9 road near Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日
A snowplough clears snow from the A9 road near Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
German wirehaired dog Rif plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German wirehaired dog Rif plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日
German wirehaired dog Rif plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Woman shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Woman shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York.

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日
Woman shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
The Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Cairngorm National Park is covered with snow, Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Cairngorm National Park is covered with snow, Aviemore, Scotland.

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日
The Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Cairngorm National Park is covered with snow, Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany.

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
