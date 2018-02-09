エディション:
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

A general view of the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 Friday
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Erin Hamlin of U.S. carries the national flag. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Erin Hamlin of U.S. carries the national flag. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea carry the national flag. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea carry the national flag. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hockey players from the unified Korean team carry the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Hockey players from the unified Korean team carry the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A perfomance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A perfomance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fireworks explode over the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fireworks explode over the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong at the opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong at the opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS
Performance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Performance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Olympic flag is paraded during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The Olympic flag is paraded during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Hockey players from the unified Korean team carrie the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hockey players from the unified Korean team carrie the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of fireworks and the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

General view of fireworks and the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Hockey players from the unified Korean team wave during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hockey players from the unified Korean team wave during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer carries the Olympic flag ahead of athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A volunteer carries the Olympic flag ahead of athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer carries the flag of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A volunteer carries the flag of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An artist performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An artist performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sean M. Haffey

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sean M. Haffey
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Eric Frenzel of Germany carries the national flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Eric Frenzel of Germany carries the national flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
General view of fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

General view of fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
General view of fireworks and the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

General view of fireworks and the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view shows fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A general view shows fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway carries the national flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway carries the national flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Olympic flame is lit during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Olympic flame is lit during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Team USA members gesture during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Team USA members gesture during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view of performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
IOC President Thomas Bach and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

IOC President Thomas Bach and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks explode over the stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fireworks explode over the stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer

Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer

Cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's one-man Winter Olympics team, was given a warm reception by the crowd in sub-zero temperatures at the Pyeongchang...

Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.

Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Notable guests at the Pyeongchang Olympic opening ceremony.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

